WEATHER 4-18-19-2023 Windy Warm Changes On Way

Warm temps will be tempered by gusty winds the next couple of days. Watching strong storms and rain with cooler temps returning for the weekend. Wouldn’t be surprised if early Monday morning there is a possibility of light frost for those with planting started.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind around 10 mph.