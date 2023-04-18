WEATHER 4-18-19-2023 Windy Warm Changes On Way

Warm temps will be tempered by gusty winds the next couple of days. Watching strong storms and rain with cooler temps returning for the weekend. Wouldn’t be surprised if early Monday morning there is a possibility of light frost for those with planting started.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.