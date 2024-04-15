WEATHER 4-15-16-2024

Almost summer weather today, tomorrow that changes….
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.