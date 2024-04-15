WEATHER 4-15-16-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
Almost summer weather today, tomorrow that changes….
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleWilliamson County 911 Launches Citizen Feedback Survey
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here