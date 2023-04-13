WEATHER 4-13-14-2023 Rains, Winds, Storms

Get that grass seed down today, maybe finish planting. Not everyone will see rain today. Tomorrow will be more of the scattered variety and we will see an increase in winds. The weekend is still a bit out, but we know Saturday night will see strong storms and Sunday will be gusty and considerably cooler. But warmer temps and drier weather are to follow.
As for today and tomorrow….
Today
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.