WEATHER 4-13-14-2023 Rains, Winds, Storms

Get that grass seed down today, maybe finish planting. Not everyone will see rain today. Tomorrow will be more of the scattered variety and we will see an increase in winds. The weekend is still a bit out, but we know Saturday night will see strong storms and Sunday will be gusty and considerably cooler. But warmer temps and drier weather are to follow.

As for today and tomorrow….

Today A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers between 3am and 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.