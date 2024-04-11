WEATHER 4-11-2024 Storms, Winds, Rains Continue

Good news is we are going to dry out this weekend! But, before we get there…..
Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.