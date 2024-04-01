WEATHER 4-1-2-2024 Winds Remain, Storms Approaching

By
Clark Shelton
-
Tuesday looks to be a severe weather day with high winds and possible spin-ip tornadoes possible. We are watching this and will update as we get a better handle on the timing, but this does appear to be a daytime event for most of us.
Those looking to do some planting may want to hold off as there is a chance of frost later this week.
Monday
A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year.

