WEATHER 4-1-2-2024 Winds Remain, Storms Approaching

Tuesday looks to be a severe weather day with high winds and possible spin-ip tornadoes possible. We are watching this and will update as we get a better handle on the timing, but this does appear to be a daytime event for most of us.
Those looking to do some planting may want to hold off as there is a chance of frost later this week.
Monday
A 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Monday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 77. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.