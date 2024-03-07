Weather 3-7-8-2024 Storms and Rain Return

It’s a decent day today, but storms and rain move back in overnight. Winds will also be on the increase. We aren’t expecting anything severe and mild temperatures remain until Sunday. Weekend is 50-50. Saturday rain, Sunday Dry but noticeably cooler.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 57. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.