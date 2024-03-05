Weather 3-6-7-2024

A mild couple of days, before more rain moves in for part of the weekend.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.