Weather 3-6-7-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-
A mild couple of days, before more rain moves in for part of the weekend.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
 Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

