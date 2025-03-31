Weather 3-31-4-1-2025 Windy

March has gone out like a lion and April is looking pretty roaring also. The next couple of days will be windy and we see an unsettled pattern developing with another chance of storms mid-week and… yes you guessed it over the weekend. We will wait until closer to both events to predict severe intensity.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West wind around 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

