Weather 3-3-4-2025 Windy , Rain Arrives

Winds continue across Middle Tennessee. Tuesday afternoon to evening rain arrives and a slight possibility of severe weather at this time. We are also looking at the slight possibility of a wintry mix later in the week, but, no significant accumulations are forecasted.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday Night Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 49. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email