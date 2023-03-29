WEATHER 3-29-30 Nice, Watching Friday Night

Enjoy these couple of days, we are once again eyeing a Friday afternoon to overnight possible severe weather event. You will see winds kick back up overnight Thursday ahead of another powerful front. too early to figure real impacts or timing, but, we are watching and will update tomorrow.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Looking ahead, your weekend seems pretty nice, enjoy that, because a look at the long-term extended forecast there is a chance of showers or storms every day of the following week. But, temps are nice and April showers will bring May flowers.. and pollen… lots of pollen… so stock up now on your favorite allergy supplies.

Today Sunny, with a high near 63. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 39. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 5 mph.