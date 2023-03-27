WEATHER 3-27-28-2023 Windy and Frosty

By
Clark Shelton
-
Watching for the possibility of strong storms again Friday, but, otherwise after this little cool snap, the week is shaping up like Early Spring.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 43. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 61. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Widespread frost after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Clark Shelton
