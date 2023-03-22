WEATHER 3-22-23-2023 Rains Move On, Winds Stay Behind

Clark Shelton
We continue to monitor a severe weather threat for Friday night, but, your weekend looks Spring-like nice.
Today
Showers, mainly before noon. High near 63. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
