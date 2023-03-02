WEATHER 3-2-3-2023 Wind Advisory, Flood Watch, Storms

The weekend still looking good, just hold on until then! Maury County remains under a Flood Watch until Friday afternoon.

Here is what you need to know from the NWS:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 346 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-031200- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 346 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Frontal boundary over northern AL will begin moving back to the north as a warm front today. Though the risk of severe is low and confined to our western counties, a flood threat remains across the south. It is over this area that 2-3 inches of rainfall has fallen over the last 12 to 18 hours. additional rainfall amounts of one half to one inch will be possible across the watch area through tonight. Thus, some additional flooding will be possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Primary cold front will be working eastward across the mid state on Friday. Along and just ahead of the boundary, severe thunderstorms will be possible. The best chances for severe will be along our Plateau around midday. Damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes will all be possible. In addition to the severe threat, windy conditions are expected, during the day on Friday, particularly on Friday afternoon. Once the front moves through, some additional subsidence will kick in and we could see some stronger wind gusts of as high as 55 mph. Some power outages are a distinct possibility. Winds will start to decrease Friday night. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local and state guidelines. $$ 21

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 250 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-022100- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0008.230303T0900Z-230304T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 250 AM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM FRIDAY TO MIDNIGHT CST FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All areas of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 3 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...with this advisory please note that the duration of advisory criteria is nearly 24 hours in length. Also, the expected wind speed magnitudes are on the higher end of the advisory level criteria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Today A slight chance of showers before 10am, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely. Low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Showers and thunderstorms before 4pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm. Temperature rising to near 68 by 9am, then falling to around 59 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a south southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.