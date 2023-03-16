WEATHER 3-16-17 -2023 Warm and Windy, Rain Approaches

Well, you know the saying: If you don’t like the weather in Tennessee, just wait 12 hours. It’s going to feel more like Spring today, but, don’t worry, Winter comes back for your weekend.

The winds will stick with us for the next few days also with gusts from 25-30 mph thru Saturday. Add to that very cold temperatures and wind chill will have an enormous factor on your weekend.

Expect Frost and Freeze Watches and warning this weekend also once the front passes thru overnight.

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.