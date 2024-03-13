WEATHER 3-13-14-2024 Winds Return

A couple of beautiful days temperature-wise will give way to winds ahead of our next front. Mild temperatures will remain most of the weekend including any shenanigans planned Sunday day, before the bottom drops out of the temperatures again. 1-2 inches of rain possibly more forecast for Friday. We are watching Sunday, could be a “soft rain” or it could bring another inch or so. If it is the latter, localized flooding becomes a concern. Looking ahead to next week, expect a good frost again Tuesday morning, so, if you got a jump on plants plan on covering.

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.