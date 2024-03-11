WEATHER 3-11-12-2024

Temos will warm this week, soaring to near 80 by Thursday. A look ahead shows storms and the potential for very heavy rain Thursday night thru Saturday and a return to more seasonal temperatures following the passing of the front this weekend.
Today
Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.