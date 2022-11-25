WEATHER 2022 Black Friday , Small Business Saturday Pretty Nice

For you shoppers, Black Friday is drying out and Small Business Saturday looks good. For those heading to Vandy-Vols Saturday night , take an umbrella. Even the Titans game looks good in the extended, after storms move thru Saturday night. It will be windy.

As for you shoppers:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.