Weather 2-3-4-2025 Warm Week , Rains Arrive

After the next 36-48 hours, rain and storms will arrive for a few days, but the springlike temperatures will remain. At the present severe weather is not expected, but, we will continue to monitor it.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers between midnight and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

