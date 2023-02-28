Weather 2-28-3-1,2023 March Will Come In Like A Lion

Well, February ends on a high note. an old weather saying is “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb, and vice versa”. March is going to come in like a lion. Your March 1, 2023 will be mostly sunny to start but by late Wednesday thru Friday expect very heavy rains, embedded storms, and yes , more winds. I expect to see some flood watches and warning issued and a wind advisory at the least. Right now the best chance for severe weather seems to be Thursday thru Thursday evening.

We will update as we know more and For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here.

Today Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.