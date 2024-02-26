Weather 2-26-28-2024 Winds, Storms, Mild Temps

Very mild temperatures will be hampered by gusty winds today. We will see clouds move in overnight and winds increase with a possible rumble of thunder here and there. Tuesday afternoon to evening more of the same as this front moves closer. Right now it looks like this will be more of a “strong” event than a severe one. But, wind gusts of 35 mph+ will make it worth monitoring. Chance of a freeze Wednesday night.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update as we get a better feel of the timing. The good news is after this bout of cooler weather we settle into Spring for the foreseeable future. So, stalk up on that sinus medication.

Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight A slight chance of showers between 1am and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday Showers before 9am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9am and noon, then a chance of showers after noon. High near 61. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.