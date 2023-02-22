WEATHER 2-22-23 Wind Advisory, Some May See Strong Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN
436 AM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A couple of strong storms are possible west of I-65 between 3 pm and
9 pm this evening. The main concern will be strong gusty winds. Even
outside thunderstorms, winds will be gusty. A Wind Advisory has been
issued for southwest wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph between 9 am this
morning and midnight tonight.

Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight
Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then a chance of showers between 3am and 5am. Low around 64. Windy, with a south southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

 

