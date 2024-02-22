Weather 2-22-2024 Windy and Rainy

Rounds of rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of a strong storm here or there are on the agenda for today.

Today

A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.