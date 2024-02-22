Weather 2-22-2024 Windy and Rainy

Rounds of rain, gusty winds, and the possibility of a strong storm here or there are on the agenda for today.
Today
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and midnight. Low around 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.