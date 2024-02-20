Weather 2-20-21-2024

It will feel more like early Spring than winter for the next several days. We will see rain and winds from time to time, but, mostly mild temperatures. The next chance of rain moves in Thursday.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 60. South wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.