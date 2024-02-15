Weather 2-16-2024 – Winds, Storms, Wintry Mix

Expect rains to begin around noon. Then, heavier rains, gusty winds and a possible rumble of thunder or 2 around late afternoon. THEN, more rains, dropping temps and a possible wintry mix late evening. Saturday will be dry but expect wind chills in the 20s.

Friday:

Cloudy warm start. 100% chance of rain after lunch. Gusty winds up to 25 mph. Possible thunder but nothing severe. Wintry mix mid-late evening but no accumulations are expected. However, some slick spots on bridges and overpasses are possible.