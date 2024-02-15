Weather 2-15-2024 Winds Return

All good things come to an end, in this case the weather. We will see gusty winds ahead of a cold front that will push through Friday. We are watching the timing for a possible wintry mix, but it is nothing to be afraid of. Saturday will be dry but the wind chills won’t feel like the 60s we have been experiencing. The good news is temperatures rebound after this brief cool down.

Thursday Increasing clouds, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.