WEATHER 2-13-14,2023: Winds and Rain To Return

Enjoy this nice day, because the winds return tomorrow, and rain and storms come back in the middle of the week. On the positive side, the weekend looks cooler but clear. I wouldn’t be surprised to see wind advisories posted for Tuesday at some point.

Today Sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph after midnight.