Weather 2-12-2024– Rain, Storms, Snow Possibility

Welcome to Tennessee. We will see 3 seasons today before midnight. We will see temperatures in the mid-50s this afternoon quickly drop to the mid-30s this evening, triggering storms ( some possibly strong) this afternoon. With the cooler temperatures some will see the possibility of rain changing to snow with a dusting to an inch on grassy areas. We do not expect any problems on the road.

We will see things dry out and Wednesday looks real promising for a rebound in temperatures.

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then showers after 4pm. High near 57. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain and snow showers before 2am, then a slight chance of snow showers between 2am and 3am. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 33. West northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.