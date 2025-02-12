Weather 2-12-13-2023 More Rain, River Flooding Possible This Weekend

More rain today , though not as heavy as yesterday, some of the storms this afternoon may be strong , but no severe weather is expected. We will catch a break finally Thursday and Friday. But, after midnight Friday 3-5 inches of rain are expected through Saturday. We expect Flood watches and warnings to be issued. Add to that high winds at times and downed trees maybe an issue also in the flooded soil.

With all that being said, then there is a chance of a wintry mix on Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected, but , it will bear watching. By Sunday afternoon we cool down and dry out.

...There is an increased chance for flooding of area rivers this
weekend into early next week...

There is an increasing probability of widespread rainfall amounts
of 3 inches or more from Friday night through Sunday. This could
lead to flooding of rivers across Middle Tennessee. Some locations
may even reach moderate flood stage. Here are the rivers where any
location along the river has a chance to reach Action Stage, Minor
Flood Stage, or Moderate Flood Stage over the weekend and into
early next week:

Buffalo River -
    20% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage
    40% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage
    70% chance of reaching Action Stage

Cumberland River Below Old Hickory Dam -
    <5% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage
    10% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage
    100% chance of reaching Action Stage

Duck River Below Shelbyville -
    10% chance of reaching Major Flood Stage
    30% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage
    40% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage
    70% chance of reaching Action Stage

Harpeth River between Franklin and Kingston Springs -
    20% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage
    30% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage
    40% chance of reaching Action Stage


The saturated soils in place ahead of this event could lead to quick
rises in smaller creeks and streams as well, especially with any
strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. This time of
year rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1.0 inches per hour are enough to
cause flash flooding, and overwhelm low lying and poor draining
areas.

Stay tuned for additional updates and information to be prepared for
this potentially significant flooding event.
Wednesday
Showers. Patchy fog before noon. High near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Low around 35. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

 

