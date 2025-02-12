Weather 2-12-13-2023 More Rain, River Flooding Possible This Weekend

More rain today , though not as heavy as yesterday, some of the storms this afternoon may be strong , but no severe weather is expected. We will catch a break finally Thursday and Friday. But, after midnight Friday 3-5 inches of rain are expected through Saturday. We expect Flood watches and warnings to be issued. Add to that high winds at times and downed trees maybe an issue also in the flooded soil.

With all that being said, then there is a chance of a wintry mix on Sunday morning. No accumulation is expected, but , it will bear watching. By Sunday afternoon we cool down and dry out.

Hydrologic Outlook

Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-130000- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 155 PM CST Tue Feb 11 2025 ...There is an increased chance for flooding of area rivers this weekend into early next week... There is an increasing probability of widespread rainfall amounts of 3 inches or more from Friday night through Sunday. This could lead to flooding of rivers across Middle Tennessee. Some locations may even reach moderate flood stage. Here are the rivers where any location along the river has a chance to reach Action Stage, Minor Flood Stage, or Moderate Flood Stage over the weekend and into early next week: Buffalo River - 20% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage 40% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage 70% chance of reaching Action Stage Cumberland River Below Old Hickory Dam - <5% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage 10% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage 100% chance of reaching Action Stage Duck River Below Shelbyville - 10% chance of reaching Major Flood Stage 30% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage 40% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage 70% chance of reaching Action Stage Harpeth River between Franklin and Kingston Springs - 20% chance of reaching Moderate Flood Stage 30% chance of reaching Minor Flood Stage 40% chance of reaching Action Stage The saturated soils in place ahead of this event could lead to quick rises in smaller creeks and streams as well, especially with any strong thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. This time of year rainfall rates of 0.5 to 1.0 inches per hour are enough to cause flash flooding, and overwhelm low lying and poor draining areas. Stay tuned for additional updates and information to be prepared for this potentially significant flooding event.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Wednesday Showers. Patchy fog before noon. High near 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Low around 35. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.

