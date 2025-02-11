Weather 2-11-12-2025 Flooding Probable

Be aware for localized flooding as of this morning some areas have already received an inch or more of rain. We will catch a break Thursday and Friday before another flood chance rolls in Saturday. And yes we may see some snow showers on Sunday.
Today
Showers. High near 47. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight
Showers likely before 9pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 41. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday
Showers. High near 62. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Low around 38. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%
