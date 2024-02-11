Weather 2-11-12-2024 Rain Returns

We get a break today before the rains return this evening and overnight.
Tonight
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 62. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.