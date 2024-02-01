WEATHER 2-1-2-2024

By
Clark Shelton
-

The sun has returned!!!! And even better news is there is rain off and on in the extended forecast, but temperatures will remain mild for the most part for the foreseeable future.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South southwest wind around 5 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. East northeast wind around 5 mph.
Clark Shelton
 Clark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark's background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico. 

