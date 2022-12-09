WEATHER 12-9.2022 UPDATE Break From Rain, Fog Remains

By
Clark Shelton
-

We will get a reprieve from the rain, still no sun, and the rains return tomorrow. But, the revised forecast for today from the NWS:

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

Today
A slight chance of showers between 9am and 11am. Patchy dense fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight
Patchy fog between 2am and 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Neva J. Williams Moore
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here