WEATHER 12-5-6,2022 Flooding Rains Arrive

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN Issued by National Weather Service Morristown TN 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-061630- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 1026 AM CST Mon Dec 5 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An unsettled weather pattern is expected to start today and continue through the week. Periods of heavy rainfall will be possible. For today and tonight south of I-40 will be the most likely location...especially along the Tennessee...Alabama state line. One to two inches of rain with locally higher amounts will be possible. At this time the ground should be able to handle this much rain...however training storms with higher rainfall rates over a short period of time could become a problem. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Tuesday through Sunday. An unsettled weather pattern will continue through Friday. A boundary is expected to meander across middle Tennessee and where this boundary sets up there is the potential for periods of heavy rain. As of right now...on Wednesday locations north of I-40 have the potential to experience the heaviest rain where 2 ot 4 inches may be possible. The location could be adjusting as time gets closer. This could lead to rises on area creeks and waterways...and possibly flash flooding across all of middle Tennessee.