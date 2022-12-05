WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile

Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer.

Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also.

Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-051800- Hydrologic Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 234 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022 ...Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee... Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week, rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches. The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday for areas south of I-40, especially near the Alabama border. The flood threat will then expand northward across the entire Mid State Tuesday and Wednesday. Although Middle Tennessee has experienced drought conditions for some time, many areas had soaking rainfall last week. Several inches of additional rainfall this week will saturate soils and result in at least some localized flooding of low lying and poor drainage locations. If rainfall becomes especially heavy or pockets of heavy rain move across the same areas repeatedly, more significant flash flooding will occur. As rainfall totals increase through the week, the risk for significant rises along streams and rivers will increase. Areas impacted by heavy rainfall could vary day to day through the week, and the exact timing and amounts are not certain. But with the expectation of several inches of rainfall, there will be a risk for flooding area wide. Please monitor updated forecasts and be alert for any flood watches or warnings that may be issued, especially if you live in an area susceptible to flooding.

Monday Showers, mainly after 10am. High near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.