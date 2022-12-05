WEATHER 12-5,2022 Rains Begin and They Will Be Here For Awhile

By
Clark Shelton
-

Well if you enjoy sunshine and dry weather… you are going to be disappointed for a week maybe longer.

Rains are forecast every day through the weekend and cloudy skies are sticking around also.

Hydrologic Outlook

Hydrologic Outlook
TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087-
099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175-
177-181-185-187-189-051800-

Hydrologic Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
234 AM CST Sun Dec 4 2022

...Flooding Possible This Week Across Middle Tennessee...

Moderate to heavy rainfall will begin to impact Middle Tennessee on
Monday. As multiple waves of rain cross the region through the week,
rainfall totals will build to 3 to 6 inches.

The threat for flooding will start late Monday into early Tuesday
for areas south of I-40, especially near the Alabama border. The
flood threat will then expand northward across the entire Mid State
Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although Middle Tennessee has experienced drought conditions for
some time, many areas had soaking rainfall last week. Several inches
of additional rainfall this week will saturate soils and result in
at least some localized flooding of low lying and poor drainage
locations. If rainfall becomes especially heavy or pockets of heavy
rain move across the same areas repeatedly, more significant flash
flooding will occur. As rainfall totals increase through the week,
the risk for significant rises along streams and rivers will
increase.

Areas impacted by heavy rainfall could vary day to day through the
week, and the exact timing and amounts are not certain. But with the
expectation of several inches of rainfall, there will be a risk for
flooding area wide. Please monitor updated forecasts and be alert
for any flood watches or warnings that may be issued, especially if
you live in an area susceptible to flooding.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday
Showers, mainly after 10am. High near 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Monday Night
Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.


facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet





        


        

    
 

    
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
 
        

        	

		
LEAVE A REPLY 

            

                
                
Please enter your comment!

            

			            
			            
Please enter your name here