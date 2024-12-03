Weather 12-3-5-2024

Watching the possibility for more snow flurries this weekend. Until then cold and windy.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
