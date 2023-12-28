WEATHER 12-28-29 Wintry Mix

We will definitely see some snow, but, the good news is it shouldn’t cause any huge problems on the roadways here in Middle Tennessee. Bridges and overpasses overnight Friday thru Saturday morning should be handled with caution, especially on backroads.

Tonight A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Rain and snow showers likely before 2pm, then rain showers likely between 2pm and 4pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.