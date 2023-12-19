WEATHER 12-19-21-2023

A look ahead to Holiday travel weather shows warmer temps but also a decent chance of rain Christmas Eve thru the Day after Christmas.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 43. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind around 5 mph.