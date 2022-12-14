WEATHER 12-14,2022 Flooding Possible

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-150845- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 242 AM CST Wed Dec 14 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Two or three rounds of rain could rainfall totals close to 3 inches in a few spots close to the Alabama state line by this evening. This could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, creeks and other flood prone spots. A Flood Watch is in effect from noon today until midnight tonight for Giles, Lawrence and Wayne counties.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8am, then showers likely between 8am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 61. South southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.