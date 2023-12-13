WEATHER 12-13-14-2023 and Will It Snow For Christmas?

By
Clark Shelton
-

Will it snow for Christmas??? I am sure it will somewhere, but it’s not looking good here. A look down the road here in Middle Tennessee sees mild temps and a chance of rain for the Christmas Holiday. Actually for those traveling next week your Tennessee weather looks pretty typical for this time of year with temps in 50s-60s and dry.

As for the next couple of days as storm clean-up continues…

Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

 

Clark Shelton
