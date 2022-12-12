WEATHER 12-12,2022 Break From The Rain

We are catching a break from the rain today. It’s a good time to either deflate, or make sure those inflatables are secured, and double-check any outdoor Christmas decorations as gusty winds move in tomorrow from the SW and rain returns late Tuesday.

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.