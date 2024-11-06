Weather 11-6-7-2024 Rains Taper Off

A look ahead to the weekend shows mild temps and a 50/50 chance of rain right now.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Please join our FREE Newsletter