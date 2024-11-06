Weather 11-6-7-2024 Rains Taper Off

By
Clark Shelton
-
A look ahead to the weekend shows mild temps and a 50/50 chance of rain right now.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleHow to Follow 2024 Election Results
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here