WEATHER 11-6,2022 Less Windy

For those interested in the weather for the Titans’ Sunday Night Football Game at Arrowhead against the Kansas City Chiefs:
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northeast wind around 6 mph.
For us here in Tennessee:
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.