WEATHER 11-21-22-2023

Expect a chance of a freeze/frost in some spots Wednesday night. Thanksgiving holiday looking good. Trip back on Sunday might be a little wet, more on that tomorrow.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.