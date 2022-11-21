WEATHER 11-21-22,2022 Warm-Up Commences

Much more seasonable temperatures move in as Fall returns to Tennessee. We are watching an ever-evolving forecast for Thanksgiving and Black Friday as the chances of rain and wind are increasing. The good news is that temps are forecast to remain above freezing for the foreseeable future.
As for today and tomorrow…
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here
Today
Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South-southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.