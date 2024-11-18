Weather 11-18-20-2024 Big Changes

A little bit of everything this week. Storms, winds, cold weather, and a chance of frost are all on the radar this week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight A chance of showers before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3am and 5am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers after 3pm. High near 71. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

