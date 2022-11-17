WEATHER 11-17,2022 Remains Cold.. But, It’s Not Lambeau

Clark Shelton
My son is on his first trip to Green Bay and he says it is a different kind of cold. For those wondering what it will be like for the Titans Game tonight:

Tonight-Titans v Packers
A chance of snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow, mainly between 7pm and 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
As for us, this makes it less miserable than it is after seeing that….

Today
Sunny, with a high near 44. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
