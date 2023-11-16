WEATHER 11-16-17-2023

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A 20 percent chance of showers after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Showers. High near 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.