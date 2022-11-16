WEATHER 11-16-17,2022 Cold

C-O-L-D that’s the theme for the immediate future. Some spots might see the teens this weekend for lows. It will be next week before we get warmer temps . So, bundle up, cover pipes, and grab the hot chocolate. And bring those pets inside or find a warm place for them.

Some may see a few flurries tonight, but, no accumulations.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradual clearing toward daybreak, with a low around 22. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning.