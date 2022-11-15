WEATHER 11-15-16,2022 Flurries Possible

Damp, cold, and a chance of flurries, that’s what the forecast looks like for the next 36 hours.

It will be next week before we see any kind of significant warm-up.

Today Rain, mainly before 11am. High near 49. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of sprinkles after 4pm. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.