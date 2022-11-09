WEATHER 11-10,2022 Nice Day to Rainy, Windy Night

Another decent day today will give way to cloudy skies and rain and gusty winds will move in this evening.
Veteran’s Day is looking wet and windy with dropping temps. And, while your weekend will be dry it will be about 30 degrees cooler for highs. More winter than fall like.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east-southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.